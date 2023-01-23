Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the accountability court that arrest of Suleman Shehbaz was not required in investigation of money laundering case.

At the outset of hearing, the investigation officer told the court that Suleman Shehbaz withdrew his interim bail plea as his arrest is not required for the investigation now.

However, the anti-graft watchdog said a questionnaire was sent to the PML-N leader but they have not received any response yet. On this advocate Amjad Parvez said Suleman’s response has been submitted to the NAB.

The accountability court asked about the bail plea of PM’s son-in-law Haroon Yusuf. At this, the NAB assured the court that the IO will submit the response soon. Hence, the court granted interim bail to Haroon Yousaf till February 7.

Earlier on Saturday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed a special court in Lahore that it had found no evidence against Suleman Shehbaz about money-laundering charges amounting to Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.