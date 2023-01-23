Share:

LAHORE - An MoU has been signed between Private Schools and Chief Executive officers of the District Edu­cation Authority of Sargodha to provide com­pletely free education to children for at least 10 years with free books and uniform. The newly ap­pointed Commissioner Sargodha Marryam Khan evaluated the status of enrolment and drop out ratio at schools across Sargodha Division. The of­ficer aimed at contributing towards provision of free of cost and quality education to the children through a whole of government and society ap­proach. She observed that improvement in the subject field through collaboration with various stakeholders’ particularly private schools asso­ciation.

Accordingly, the officer initiated a pilot project was undertaken at Bhakkar for admit­ting underprivileged and out of school children at Private Schools. An MoU was entered between Private Schools and Chief Executive officers of the District Education Authority.

The agreement provides for provision of completely free educa­tion to children for at least 10 years, free books and uniforms and ensure additional support / academic counselling to students to ensure they catch up with the rest of the class.

The second step was institutionalisation of the project to en­sure continuity. Three tier committees have been notified at Tehil, District and Divisional level un­der the AC, DC & Commissioner. The committees include representation from the District Educa­tion Authorities, Private School Associations and also the parents of the children