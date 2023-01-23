Share:

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken notice of the country-wide power breakdown.

The power regulator has directed National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) to submit a detailed report in this regard.

Most cities across the country were left with no electricity due to fault in high-tension transmission lines on Monday morning. The electricity outage hit cities in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and the federal capital after transmission lines from Guddu power station developed technical fault.

The Ministry of Energy, in a statement, said the decrease in system frequency of the national grid was reported at 7:34 am, adding that efforts are underway to restore the power supply.