KHANEWAL - Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Shabbir Rana took charge after assuming charge on Sunday. He reviewed the ongoing five-day polio campaign in Khanewal district and directed the health department officials to improve service delivery in government hospitals. Earlier, he briefed his team officers about development projects and other measures for the welfare of citizens. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Omar Iftikhar Shirazi and Assistant Commissioners were also present on the occasion. DC ordered strict crackdown against inflation mafia, he said that uninterrupted supply of urea fertilizer and flour should also be ensured. He was also briefed about the completion of work on ongoing development projects in Khanewal district. DC Zeeshan Shabbir Rana said that these work must be completed within the stipulated deadline.