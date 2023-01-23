Share:

NAROWAL - Pakistan Muslim League-nawaz (PML-n) senior leader and Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that the next general elections would be held on the basis of the 7th census scheduled to be commenced from March across the country. During an interaction with journalists at the narowal Sports complex, the federal minister said that the results of the new census would be compiled by April 30. “[Former prime minister] Imran Khan himself, in the council of common Interests (ccI), had decided that the next elections would be held on the bases of the data complied through the new census,” he added. Elections are to be held in October 2023, constitutionally and administratively, but the final decision in this regard has to be taken by the EcP, the PML-n leader also said. Lashing out at the previous Khan-led government, Iqbal said: “The PTI’s government subjected Pakistan’s economy and the china-Pakistan Economic corridor (cPEc) project to the worst political revenge.” The coalition government “is taking every possible step” to restore the economy, he added. On January 20, soon after the national Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s decision to accept the resignations of 35 more PTI MnAs, the party leaders termed the move as “illegal” and “immoral”.