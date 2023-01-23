Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (Retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha on Sunday visited National Highways N-25, N-40, N-50 and N-65 in Balochistan.

Chairman NHA accompanied by Zonal Member Shahid Ihsanullah, Member West Zone Balochistan and Regional Head Balochistan North Agha Inayatullah and his team visited National Highways Kuchlak-Khanozai-Kan Mehtarzai-Muslimbagh (N-50). He also visited Quetta-Lukpass Tunnel-Sultan Charayi (N-40) and visited emergency camps established by NHA for removal of snow at Khanozai, Kan Metarzai, Muslim Bagh including the Salt stocked.

Chairman NHA also visited Kuchlak-Shela Bagh-Khojaktop (N-25). During the visit, he inspected the Machinery and Emergency Camps established at Shela Bagh and Khojak Top and also visited Highway up till Pak-Afghan Border. He also visited Bolan Top, Kolpur Bypass (N-65) Dozan Section. In this regard Chairman NHA also passed instructions to the emergency snow removal NHA teams regarding present and upcoming expected heavy snow.

During the visit to emergency camps, Chairman NHA has given instructions for timely removal of snow during the upcoming spell of snowfall. In this regard he instructed that it must be ensured that traffic must not get stuck in snow.