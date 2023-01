Share:

One person was killed and four other were wounded in a road accident involving a car in Karachi in the wee hours of Monday.

According to details, the accident took place in Bilal Chowrangi area of Karachi where a car turned turtle after hitting a footpath due to over-speeding, killing a man on the spot and injuring four others, including a woman.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Jinnah Hospital, Karachi