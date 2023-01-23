Share:

PESHAWAR - On the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) North Waziristan, a grand operation against narcotics sellers is in full swing as three accused have been arrested and collectively 19.740 kilograms of hashish were recovered during an intelligence-based operation, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The operation has been launched as per the vision of IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari and RPO Bannu, Syed Ashfaq Anwar to cleanse the region of the menace of narcotics.