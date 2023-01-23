Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Railways has increased the fares of Green Line Train by 25 percent. Pakistan Railways has decided to restore Greenline Express train between Islamabad and Karachi with newly imported Chinese coaches from December 27.

The train will consist of 2 AC Parlor, 5 AC Business, 6 AC Standards and 4 to 5 economy class coaches.

The economy class ticket of Green Line Train from Rawalpindi to Karachi has been increased to Rs4000, while the AC standard ticker from Karachi to Rawalpindi has been set at Rs8000. Similarly, the fare of business class from Karachi to Rawalpindi was increased to 10,000 and 9,500 from Lahore-Karachi.