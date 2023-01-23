Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is deter­mined to conduct operation against adulter­ated milk across the province of Punjab and quality of thousands of liters of milk was ex­amined during the operation out of which 4,000 liters of contaminated was disposed of, at the bypass of Arifwala city here on Sunday.

On the instructions of DG Food Authority Mu­dassar Riaz Malik, Addtional Director Opera­tions Ali Khurram along with food safety team placed at screening pickets checked milk car­rying vehicles at various spots. In total, thou­sands of litres of milk were checked, and 4,000 litres of adulterated milk were destroyed on the spot. An FIR was lodged against the own­ers and they were arrested on the spot.During the test, sodium chloride, dry milk powder and sugar were found in the milk.Milk quality was checked by modern lactoscan machine. The milk was to be supplied to various milk shops and hotels, DG PFA Mudassar Riaz Malik said. Milk is a complete food, adulteration will not be tolerated. DG Food Authority added.