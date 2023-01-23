LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is determined to conduct operation against adulterated milk across the province of Punjab and quality of thousands of liters of milk was examined during the operation out of which 4,000 liters of contaminated was disposed of, at the bypass of Arifwala city here on Sunday.
On the instructions of DG Food Authority Mudassar Riaz Malik, Addtional Director Operations Ali Khurram along with food safety team placed at screening pickets checked milk carrying vehicles at various spots. In total, thousands of litres of milk were checked, and 4,000 litres of adulterated milk were destroyed on the spot. An FIR was lodged against the owners and they were arrested on the spot.During the test, sodium chloride, dry milk powder and sugar were found in the milk.Milk quality was checked by modern lactoscan machine. The milk was to be supplied to various milk shops and hotels, DG PFA Mudassar Riaz Malik said. Milk is a complete food, adulteration will not be tolerated. DG Food Authority added.