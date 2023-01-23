Share:

QUETTA - Pakistan Muslim Leaguenawaz (PML-n) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday said that the judiciary should review the decisions that have impacted the country.

Speaking during a press conference in Quetta flanked by former finance minister Miftah Ismail, Abbasi said that a non-partisan forum was held in Quetta where the issues faced by the country were discussed. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the judiciary should review its past decisions, urging it “rectify the injustices” done to former prime minister nawaz Sharif, whose return to Pakistan is expected soon. Abbasi said: “The injustices done to Mian nawaz Sharif sahab — we talk about Mian nawaz Sharif returning to the country but we should also rectify those injustices and those injustices are very evident.”

The former premier, focusing on the current economic and political situations in the country, said that some “difficult decisions need to be taken to stabilise” the country. Khaqan further said that politics couldn’t help Pakistan with its issues, adding that the dialogue — held in Quetta — “is the solution” to the country’s problems.

The dialogue, he said, discussed the issues in Balochistan including the political and economic situation in Pakistan. He added that the basic issues couldn’t be solved within eight months, however, something should be done to eradicate them. Talking about the forum, Khaqan said that it was provided by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Lashkari Raisani.

“We cannot solve the issues if we do not recognise the constitution. We need to follow the constitution and we need a new social contract,” he added. Speaking about PMLn supremo nawaz Sharif, Khaqan urged that the injustice against the former prime minister should be redressed. He deemed unrepresentative people as the cause of Balochistan’s problems.

“Today, it should be seen if the MnAs, MPAs, and senators of Balochistan are actually representing the people there. This is the situation of the entire country.” The PML-n senior vice-president said that while the results of foundational problems can’t be resolved in eight months, the incumbent government should initiate its resolution at the least. The provinces would have to be given their resources, he added.

“Balochistan should be given its gas and electricity.” The senior politician emphasised on turning to the constitution as a permanent solution to resolving issues.

“If a new social contract is needed, it will also come from the political system. What needs to be seen is whether the constitution has failed or we have failed it ourselves.”

Khaqan added that the direction of the political set-up will have to be changed to bring it towards resolving public issues. Former finance minister Miftah Ismail, who was also present at the occasion, said that the country’s “debt is increasing in the last 20 years and has reached up to Rs51 trillion”. “Instead of focusing on education and health, the government will be paying debt instalments.

The country has to return $21 billion. There is no room for people to further pay for these instalments. unemployment and inflation have increased,” the ex-financial czar said. He insisted on the provision of rights to the people.

“Pakistan was not made for people to live in poverty. Eighty per cent children in the country suffer from malnutrition,” he added.