I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned through your esteemed newspaper about the condition of the roads in Karachi.

Almost all the roads in the city are ruined. The condition has become much more serious as so many accidents are happening daily. It also causes a severe damage to running vehicles. The drainage system is also responsible for damage to the roads. The present situation has really become painful and distressing for the citizens.

The residents of Karachi are paying full vehicle taxes as it is part of their obligation. It is therefore a fundamental right of the citizen to have better roads for their vehicles. The whole transport system is badly affected due to the poor conditions of the roads.

The concerned authorities are requested to please take necessary action in this regard.

FARZEEN KHAN,

Karachi.