Several areas of Karachi were plunged into darkness after a massive power breakdown hit the country due to “frequency variation” in the national grid.

The areas affected included North Nazimabad, New Karachi, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, Clifton, Korangi, Orangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Old City Area, Landhi, Gulisan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Site Industrial Zone, Pak Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony and other areas.

Meanwhile, K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana said that at approximately 7:34am today, the national grid experienced a loss of frequency, affecting the power supply to multiple cities across Pakistan

“This has also cascaded to KE’s network affecting power supply to Karachi,” Rana said, adding the KE’s network is safe and protected.

“Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and enabling restoration efforts.”

A countrywide power breakdown has left large parts of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta without electricity.

On September 1, 2021, several areas of Karachi faced power outages which were caused by the tripping of an extra high tension (EHT) transmission line in Sindh’s Jamshoro district, K-Electric said.