LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Par­ty (PPP), senior leader and PPP Lahore Chapter president Ch Aslam Gill has warmly welcomed the nomination of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab by the the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP). In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that Mohsin Naqvi was a neutral and professional person and journalist who would keep everybody on board in the poli­tics of the province. He said that the doors of court were opened if someone had any objection on the decision of the ECP.