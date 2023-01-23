Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways is going to restore Greenline train between Rawalpindi and Karachi as a superior service from January 27. According to the PR spokesperson on Sunday, top of the line facilities will be provided in the train including high quality breakfast, lunch, dinner, bedding, utility pack and hi-tea without any extra charges other than the fare.

These facilities are not available in any other train of the country. The fare of different categories of the Greenline train has been fixed in line with the provided facilities and the fare is competitive with other trains. The Railways claimed that the Greenline train would be the best transport for the passengers in the country. It is pertinent to mention here that the operation of Greenline has been suspended since flood.