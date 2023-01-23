Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sardar Shahid Laghari met Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan at Kashmir House Islamabad on Saturday.

In the meeting the AJK Prime Minister appreciated the role and services of Red Crescent in dealing with climate change and natural calamities in Azad Kashmir. He said that there is a dire need for the role of Red Crescent in many issues including health, welfare of migrants, LoC victims in Azad Kashmir.

On the occasion, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas also invited Chairman Red Crescent to visit Azad Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, PRCS chief said that Red Crescent is in the forefront of serving the suffering humanity in Azad Kashmir. Through its programmes, PRCS is spreading awareness about health and cleanliness, welfare and safe living among the people along with the humanitarian assistance and support to the deserving. He said that Red Crescent will expand the scope of its welfare projects in Azad Kashmir.

AJK most Senior Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Education Minister Colleges Zafar Iqbal Malik and others were also present on the occasion.