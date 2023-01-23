Share:

LAHORE-Remington Pharma edged past Platinum Homes/Master Paints 7-6 in the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by JS Bank main final here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

Both the teams gave tough time to each other till the third chukker, but Remington Pharma then started playing aggressive polo and succeeded in taking a slight lead, which remained intact till the final whistle. The losing side though tried hard and managed to score one goal in the last chukker but their efforts proved futile.

From Remington Pharma, Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero as he thrashed in three tremendous goals while Ahmed Bilal Riaz struck two goals and Ahmed Zubair Butt and Basel Faisal Khokhar one goal each. From Platinum Homes/Master Paints, Iran’s Aamirreza Behboudi fired in fabulous five goals and Sufi Muhammad Haroon hit one. Earlier in the subsidiary final, FG/Din Polo defeated Black Horse Paints by 9½-7.

At the prize distribution ceremony, former Army Chief General Jahangir Karamat (R) and former Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Aamir Riaz (R) were the special guests and distributed prizes among the winners. Other notables present there were Brig Badr-uz-Zaman (R), JS Bank Regional Head Majid Qureshi, Club President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), singer Adeel Barki, polo players, their families and a large number of polo enthusiasts.

Talking to media after the match, former Army General Jahangir Karamat (R) said: “The exciting final of this prestigious event at the Jinnah Polo Fields shows the level of Pakistan polo, which is improving rapidly and also shows the interest of the fans that there is a lot of life in this game.”

Brig Badr-uz-Zaman (R), son of Saeed-uz-Zaman, said: “I am very happy with the way the teams and people participated in the event organized in memory of my father.” Basel Faisal Khokhar of winning team said: “It is a great pleasure to win the second eight-goal tournament of this season and we are keen to win more titles.”