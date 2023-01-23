Share:

FAISALABAD - Research Productivity Awards 2022 were distributed among 72 faculty members of Government College Women University Faisalabad.

In this connection, an award/certificate distribution ceremony was organized by Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization & Directorate of Academics in Jinnah Auditorium of the university with GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Robina Farooq highlighted research achievements of GCWUF in terms of commercialization of R&D products of GCWU, patents filed, laboratories development and commencements of new degree programs.

She emphasized on the importance of applied research and shared some of the advanced research trends.