Share:

HYDERABAD-Sindh Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri has said the varsity’s graduates can play a major role in the development of their mother institution. The alumni working in various positions should come forward to pay scholarships for the poor students studying in the university and to develop the departments, he emphasized this while addressing the get-together organized on Sunday by the alumni of the 89th batch of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences who completed their degree 30 years ago at the Sindh Agricultural University.

Dr Fateh Marri said that after 30 years, the alumni will see the university completely changed as today the university has modern infrastructure while new degree programmes have also been started. However, he said that due to economic problems, parents from many parts of the country, including Sindh, are unable to pay the educational expenses of their children. He said that the distances have been reduced due to information technology but the trend of competition in research, talent, inventions, skills and opportunities has increased in the world. Besides, the environment, climate change, disasters, food security, global warming, and other problems have also increased, he added. Dr Farooq Hassan Mateen, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, who is also an alumnus of Sindh Agriculture University, said the university is the main institution in the field of veterinary science all over the world including Pakistan.

Former Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and EX- SAU Professor Dr KB Mirbahar said that new ideas can be generated along with the development of the institution through such programmes. Alumni should also play a role in the development of his mother institution, he added. Other speakers, including Dr Noor-un-Nisa Marri, Dr Ahmed Nawaz Tunio, Dr Sahib Shabani and Dr Hakim Jalbani in their speeches, said that after 30 years, they all came together at their university and felt like they returned to their home. They assured that the university will be supported in terms of scholarships, endowment funds, student internships, and employment opportunities. Dr Amir Bux Kalhoro, Dr Abdullah Arijo, Dr Maqbool Memon, Dr Bachal Bhutto, Syed Asif from KP, Dr Mirbaz Jaffar from Balochistan, Ali Jafari from Kashmir and others also addressed the ceremony. Besides, alumni in London, Canada, UAE and other countries participated online and also shared their views.