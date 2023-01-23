Share:

KARACHI-A security official was gunned down by unidentified assailants at Karachi’s Johar Mor on Saturday evening. According to details, unidentified assailants, riding on a motorcycle, gunned down a security official – identified as Khalid Hussain – at Karachi’s Johar Mor.

In a statement, the police said Khalid Hussain was shot dead over personal enmity. It is pertinent to mention here that two officers of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were gunned down by unidentified assailants in Khanewal city of Punjab province.