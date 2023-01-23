Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Defence Committee was on Friday briefed on the Pak-Afghan border situation amid increase in cross-border attacks and remedial measures undertaken to ensure peace and security throughout the country.

During the meeting, Senator Mushahid Hussain said that there is a need to develop a coherent counter-terrorism policy with NACTA in the lead role. The Senate committee presided over by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, received a comprehensive briefing on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border situation and deteriorating internal security situation in the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with specific reference to the recent attack, capture and hostage situation at Bannu Cantonment.

Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Lt Gen (Retd) Hamood uz Zaman Khan, HI (M) assured the committee members that the security forces are adept and well-equipped to counter any security threat.

He apprised the committee that peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan and engagement with the Afghan side on security and border management is a continuous process.

Mushahid Sayed was of the view that there is a need to gain strategic clarity to deal with the menace of terrorism for which the National Action Plan should be revisited considering the challenging geo-strategic environment. The Chair further emphasized for a coherent counter terrorism policy with NACTA in the lead role, effective intelligence sharing mechanism among different security agencies and enhanced border management between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The committee expressed the resolve that people of Pakistan stand by the valiant armed forces in such testing times and appreciated Pakistan Army's successes in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.