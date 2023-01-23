Share:

ISLAMABAD-History is a great lesson for the enlightened to look at facts and make amendments without leaving room for regrets. However, it is also the most cloaked weapon if distorted by oppressors to instill fear and proliferate hidden agendas. Sevak: The Confessions, a crime thriller anthology released on OTT platform Vidly.tv, is a successful retelling of real history of the post-partition India untainted by rhetoric propagated by the Indian media over the years. The series is based on real-life events that unmask the brutalities faced by minorities in India. It boldly confides in its audience from the get go that fascist, terrorist, and extremist forces are actively working in Indian society to destroy the social fabric. These evil forces do not just bring destruction and dejection, but are also wilfully ignorant and arrogant to repeat these crimes strategically. The stories in Sevak unravel heinous crimes committed by the RSS, the Indian government and their machinery in the form of mob violence against minorities, the Hindu nationalist movements, the wave of populism, the supremacist ideas of Hindutva, crimes against humanity, war crimes and violations that may amount to incitement to commit genocide. As soon as the harrowing accounts caught people’s attention, the series and the OTT platform were banned by India in an anxious attempt to hide the true events narrated without a confirmation bias. The eight-episodic series breaks down horrifying, impossibly tough subjects, powered with actors who have delivered the truth with efficiency and substance. The web series spans over nearly four decades – from 1984 to 2022 – and covers all the atrocities inflicted by the advocates of Hindutva ideology on religious minorities especially Sikhs, Muslims Christians and Dalits that reside in India. The series introduces us to an ambitious journalist Vidya (played by Hajra Yamin), who is struggling to expose the truth behind a murder that involves her family.

The first episode also narrates the struggles of a Sikh actor, Jeet Singh (played by Mohsin Abbas), who has grown up watching anti-Sikh riots and the plight of her mother. From the onset, we get to learn about Operation Blue Star (and later Operation Woodrose) in which 5000 innocent Sikhs were massacred by the Indian Army in 1984 inside the Golden Temple. The series then slides into another major event of the demolition of Babri Masjid and the deadliest riots against Muslims in India. It sheds light on the web of lies and deceit that is knitted by followers of the ideology of the RSS. As the story unfolds, it gradually reveals clues about shocking truths behind massacres of Graham Staines, Gujarat pogrom 2002, Gauri Lankesh, Hemant Karkare, Samjhauta Express bombings, Junaid Khan, Surekha Bohtmange, and more heinous crimes.

The narrative in Sevak is gripping and it is relentless as it builds awful tension with each atrocity, refusing to let go even for a brief moment. There is no caution as the makers have visioned it in a way that you first see the aftermath and then the events that lead to it.

Sevak: The Confessions leaves us with a haunting question: what is the cost of this propaganda? The answer lies throughout history in the form of killings of thousands of innocent Sikhs, Christians, Dali sand Muslims.