KARACHI - Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon was Sunday discharged from National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). Sharjeel Memon had been brought to the hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The doctors said that two of his coronary arteries were blocked. They added that angioplasty had been performed on him to treat his medical condition. It merits a mention here that two cardiac stents had been placed in Memon’s arteries to unblock them.