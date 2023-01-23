LAHORE     -   Pakistani origin American businessman and leader of the Democratic Party Tahir Javed met with Punjab Chief Minis­ter Ch Parvez Elahi at CM Of­fice on Sunday. Tahir Javed while appreciating the exem­plary steps of CM Parvez Elahi being taken for the well-being of the people of Punjab in a short tenure stated that un­der the able leadership of CM Parvez Elahi, the Punjab gov­ernment undertook five years work in just five months.

Ta­hir Javed acknowledged that CM Parvez Elahi has set a new example of rendering public service likewise his previous tenure.Tahir Javed stated that declaring Punjab and Ameri­can State California a ‘’Sister State” is a milestone step of CM Parvez Elahi and congratu­lated CM Parvez Elahi from the bottom of his heart. CM while talking on the occasion said that the agreement to declare Punjab and California a ‘’Sister State’’ will promote trade, eco­nomic and business relations between Punjab and Califor­nia.

The CM highlighted that bilateral trade will enhance between Punjab and American State California adding that relations in education, health, information technology, en­vironment and culture sec­tors will also be promoted.CM maintained that this agree­ment will further augment bilateral relations between Punjab and California.

The CM lauded the Pakistani people residing in America for vigor­ously helping the flood- af­fectees and praised the philan­thropists for generously giving their donations in the CM Flood Relief Fund.CM apprised that the Punjab government utilised the donated amount for the rehabilitation and set­tlement of the flood- affectees in a transparent manner.