Nowadays child marriage is a booming problem. The Thomson Reuters Foundation reported that 21% of Pakistani girls get married before the age of 18, making Pakistan a country with the sixth-highest percentage of child brides worldwide. Children’s physical, emotional, and psychological well-being are all negatively impacted by this practice, which also infringes on their rights.

In Pakistan, child marriage is a strongly ingrained cultural practice that is frequently driven by deprivation, illiteracy, and conventional gender roles. But it’s vital to remember that underage marriage is also against the law in Pakistan and constitutes a violation of human rights. Pakistan’s legal marriage age is 16 for women and 18 for men, with the consent of both parties.

Child marriage has been shown to have harmful effects. Child brides are less likely to access education and employment opportunities and are more likely to drop out of school. Additionally, they are more prone to experience marital abuse and health issues associated with early pregnancy.

Likewise, child marriage has an impact not only on the person but also on entire communities and the entire country. According to research, nations with a high child marriage rate typically experience slower economic growth and poorer political stability. Girls who marry early are more likely to fall into poverty and have less opportunity to help their communities thrive economically.

The Pakistani government must adopt a comprehensive approach to this problem that addresses the underlying social, cultural, and economic causes of child marriage. This may entail making investments in the economic and educational prospects of women as well as spreading awareness of the risks of child marriage through community outreach initiatives.

It is time for Pakistan to speak out against child marriage and try to provide us with a better future. We can abolish this cruel practice and build a more just and equitable society for everyone if we work together.

MUHAMMAD AHMAD QAZI,

Islamabad.