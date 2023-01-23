Share:

LAHORE-Last year’s champion Waheed Baloch from KGC defended the Bank AL Habib’s 12th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2023 title at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC).

Waheed emerged as champion with gross of 277, 11 under par to reclaim the trophy. The runner-up this year was Muhammad Shehzad who scored 278, 10 under par. Pakistan’s ace golfer Muhammad Shabbir secured third position with 279, 9 under par. The two-day junior and senior categories were played through Saturday and Sunday.

On first day of junior category competition, 14-year-old Ashass Amjad, while teeing off at 13th hole of Blue Course achieved a hole-in-one. The leader in this category was Muhammad Sahil. Ashass Amjad stood runner-up in junior category leaderboard. Bank Al Habib rewarded a brand new Toyota car to Ashass. The senior professional category trophy went to Muhammad Tariq with M Akram as runner-up.

Abdul Waheed, Latif Khaskheli and Saleem Inayat took top three positions in the KGC senior professionals category. They scored 78, 81 and 82 respectively. Nooruddin won trophy in the KGC professionals category, with Iqbal Masih as runner-up. A trio of Abdullah, Jalil and Zubair earned third position jointly.

In the KGC caddies category, Tariq Kamal carded 11 over par to claim the title. Runner-up Sabir Akbar was three points behind him while third position in this category was a three-way tie between M Javed, Nabeel Khan and Zakir Ali with 15 over par. The aggregate prize money of the tournament this year was PKR 10 million that was paid according to Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) regulations.

Chief Guest at the ceremony was Chief of Naval Staff, Pakistan Navy - Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI(M), HI(M), SI(M), SBt, who presented trophies and award money to the winners. The PNS Chief lauded the role of Abbas D Habib family and Bank AL Habib for the promotion of golf in Pakistan.

He thanked Karachi Golf Club management and Bank AL Habib team on successfully conducting the event. Abbas D Habib also thanked KGC management, Bank AL Habib team and prize winners.