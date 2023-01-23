Share:

ISLAMABAD-Aasma Ismail Butt, president of the All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation, said that the young generation is our valuable asset.

She said our dearest friend China supported us in every moment of hardship. In the joy of new year, China always remembers our children and the younger generation.

She said this during a visit to the Holy Help Welfare School System, a poor children’s education institution. On the occasion, school chairman Abdullah Sabir, teachers and students welcomed Federation President Aasma Ismail Butt. President Federation Aasma Ismail Butt distributed school bags and gifts to children. She greatly appreciated the efforts of the chairman and teachers.

Later, Aasma Ismail Butt said in her address to students and teachers that China is a very sincere friend of Pakistan and is taking steps to encourage and promote education of the younger generation of Pakistan.

Due to limited resources in Pakistan, a large number of children are deprived of education. Our federation is working with China Embassy to educate the younger generation of Pakistan, she said adding that the efforts of the Holy Help School System are commendable.

Aasma Ismail Butt appealed to China to help educate children who are deprived of education. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Abdullah Saber said, “We are providing free education to 200 poor children. Our resources are limited. We are very grateful to Aasma Ismail Butt who supported needy children.

Hopefully, their cooperation will also be involved in the future.