LAHORE - The 114th death anniversary of renowned Urdu writer Maulana Muhammad Hussain Azad was observed on Monday. He wrote prose as well as poetry, but he is mostly re­membered for his prose. Muham­mad Hussain Azad’s prominent works are Ab-e-Hayat, Darbar-e-Akbari and Nairang e Khayal. He died in Lahore on this day in 1910 at the age of eighty.