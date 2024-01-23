47 people buried in southwest China landslide

BEIJING - Forty-seven people were buried when a landslide struck a remote and mountainous part of southwestern China on Monday, state media report­ed. The landslide took place at 5:51 am (2151 GMT Sunday) in Zhenxiong County, Yunnan province, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

State broadcaster CCTV said around 18 households were buried, and that more than 200 people were “urgently evacuated” from the area. Authorities have launched an emer­gency response involving over 200 rescue workers as well as dozens of fire engines and other equipment, ac­cording to CCTV. Footage shared on social media by a local broadcaster showed emergency workers in or­ange jumpsuits and helmets forming ranks outside a fire station as snow­flakes whirled through the air.

Other images showed rescuers picking through towering piles of col­lapsed masonry in which a few per­sonal belongings could be seen.

Authorities did not immediately specify whether anyone had died in the landslide. CCTV broadcast an im­age it said showed a firefighter work­ing to pull a trapped villager from in­side a home affected by the disaster.

The local village head declined to speak about the landslide when con­tacted by phone, telling AFP he was “too busy”. Landslides are common in Yunnan, a far-flung and often impov­erished region of China where steep mountain ranges butt against the Hi­malayan plateau.

Monday’s disaster occurred in a rural area surrounded by towering peaks dusted with snow, state media footage showed.

Temperatures in Zhenxiong hov­ered at around minus four degrees Celsius (24.8 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday morning, weather data showed. There was no immediate of­ficial explanation for what may have caused the landslide. Efforts to estab­lish what happened are underway, Xinhua reported.

China has experienced a string of natural disasters in recent months, some following extreme weather events such as sudden, heavy down­pours. In September, rainstorms in the southern region of Guangxi trig­gered a mountain landslide that killed at least seven people, according to media reports. Heavy rains sparked a similar disaster near the northern city of Xi’an in August, causing the deaths of more than 20 people. And in June, a landslide in southwestern Sichuan province -- also remote and mountainous -- killed 19 people.