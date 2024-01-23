4th PNQAHE int’l conference to be held from March 3-5

Peshawar - The 4th International Conference of the Pakistan Network for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (PNQAHE) is poised to take centre stage from March 3-5, 2024, at the Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad, Pakistan.

The conference promises to be a pivotal gathering for educators, administrators, policymakers, and industry professionals.

Dr Asiya Bukhari, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Khyber Medical University Peshawar (KMU), will serve as the chief organiser for this event while experts and other leaders, including Fabrice Henard (CEO of the International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education - INQWAAHE), Jakub Grodecki (Policy and Project Manager at the European Association of Institutions in Higher Education - EURASPHE), Emilia Todorova (Senior Academic Quality and Learning Manager at the University of Gibraltar), Dr Irine Dorcia (Professor of Classics at the Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University - TSU, Georgia), Eltjo Bazen (Chief Product Owner Quality Assurance at HU UAS Utrecht, Netherlands), Susanna Karakhanyan (MSEd in Educational Administration/ Leadership from the University of Pennsylvania, US, and PhD in Social Sciences from Radboud University Nijmegen, Netherlands), and Professor Dr Selva Staub from Turkey, will share their insights and expertise on navigating the evolving landscape of education.

The conference will comprehensively cover critical topics, including strategies to ensure quality assurance amid the growing mobility of students, the impact of global trends on educational systems and accreditation, integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and virtual reality in education, challenges and solutions for maintaining quality across diverse educational settings, incorporation of inclusive practices to enhance quality assurance in various learning environments, and addressing social and environmental responsibility. Renowned figures in quality assurance, education, and technology will lead engaging sessions and workshops.

The conference invites academics, administrators, policymakers, and industry professionals to participate in collaborative discussions that will contribute to shaping the future of quality assurance in higher education.