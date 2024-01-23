Tuesday, January 23, 2024
72 undocumented Afghan families repatriate

January 23, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   The repatriation of undocumented Afghans, residing Pakistan continued as 72 more families returned to their native country, said official sources on Monday.

The sources said the repatriated 72 families consisted of 613 Afghan citizens including 178 men, 137 women and 298 children.

The authorities arranged 55 vehicles for the repatriating Afghans to facilitate them in journey towards their native country.

The sources further informed that so far 472800 illegal Afghans have returned to Afghanistan through borders points in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding the repatriation process was going on smoothly.

