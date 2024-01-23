Tuesday, January 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

8 outlaws nabbed with drugs, stolen bike

Our Staff Reporter
January 23, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ATT OCK  -   Police arrested eight individuals and confiscated 72 litres of liquor, 5.3 kg of Chars, 284 grams of heroin, 126 grams of ice, and a stolen motorbike from their possession. The apprehended individuals, including Arslan Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq, Noor Khan, Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Khalid, Muzaffar Khan, and Mehboob Khan, have all been sent behind bars. Cases under relevant acts have been registered against them.

Simultaneously, at the Attock Khurd Police Station, SHO Shehroz Khanzada and his team intercepted a car coming from KP, recovering 34 pistols, a Kalashnikov, and 720 rounds. The driver, Muhammad Hamza, has been arrested.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024