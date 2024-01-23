8 outlaws nabbed with drugs, stolen bike

ATT OCK - Police arrested eight individuals and confiscated 72 litres of liquor, 5.3 kg of Chars, 284 grams of heroin, 126 grams of ice, and a stolen motorbike from their possession. The apprehended individuals, including Arslan Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq, Noor Khan, Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Khalid, Muzaffar Khan, and Mehboob Khan, have all been sent behind bars. Cases under relevant acts have been registered against them.

Simultaneously, at the Attock Khurd Police Station, SHO Shehroz Khanzada and his team intercepted a car coming from KP, recovering 34 pistols, a Kalashnikov, and 720 rounds. The driver, Muhammad Hamza, has been arrested.