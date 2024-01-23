Adele reveals ambitious plans for 2024 after Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS - As soon as her Las Vegas residency, which began in late 2022 concludes over the summers this year, the legendary singer, 35, is going to be utilising her free time to focus on her physical and mental health. Far from a hypothetical plan, the Hello hitmaker revealed during her latest gig that she has a series of different activities already lined up for her 2024 and most of them revolve around getting to her “peak physical fitness.” “I don’t normally do New Year resolutions but I want to build my muscles in my core and my goal at the end is to learn how to do a backflip and not be in pain,” she declared to the crowd, adding that her she’s giving herself until the next New Year’s Eve to get into shape.