Akhlaq hits match-winning ton in WAPDA’s 3-wicket win against PTV

KARACHI - WAPDA raced to an exciting three-wicket win against PTV on day two of round seven of President’s Trophy Grade-I.

WAPDA’s Muhammad Akhlaq scored a match-winning ton in the chase. SBP found them­selves in the driving seat as they finished the day with a 143-run lead against Ghani Glass. SBP’s Kashif Bhatti bagged a five-wicket haul. SNGPL and HEC fought hard as the game stood even after the second day’s play.

WAPDA beat PTV by three wickets on day two as they chased a target of 225 runs in 41 overs. Earlier in the day, PTV continued from their overnight score of 51-2 and lost M Sule­man (20) early on. M Shahzad (53) struck a fine half-century before being dismissed by Asif Afridi. Taimur Khan (38) and Uzair Mumtaz (30) contributed with crucial runs but were re­moved by Khalid Usman.

Skipper Hasan Mohsin (15) fell prey to Asif after being adjudged leg-before wicket. M Junaid’s (34*) unbeaten effort took PTV to 202 in 57, posting a competi­tive target for WAPDA. Asif took his match tally to nine wickets after bagging four in the second innings. Khalid chipped in with three wickets. Tahir Hussain and Ali Shafique picked up two and one wickets respectively.

WAPDA’s pursuit of the 225- run target copped an early blow as Hassan Abid Kiyani (15) de­parted with the scorecard read­ing 23-1. M Akhlaq stitched an impressive 107-run second-wicket partnership with Ahmed Shehzad (64). Akhlaq struck his second first-class ton as he ham­mered 100 off 97, including 15 boundaries and two maximums.

WAPDA’s innings stumbled when skipper Umar Akmal (7) and Ayaz Tasawar (25) fell to M Junaid and Faisal Akram re­spectively. M Arif and Khalid Us­man were dismissed for ducks. M Saad (2*) and Asif Afridi (6*) were on the crease as WAPDA cruised home with three wick­ets in the bag.

In another match, SBP estab­lished a commanding 143-run lead against Ghani Glass, with Umar Amin’s unbeaten 82 at the forefront. SBP’s Kashif Bhatti shined with the ball, claiming his 24th first-class five-wicket haul, restricting Ghani Glass to a narrow four-run lead in their first innings.

HEC faced a 22-run deficit against SNGPL, collapsing af­ter a solid start. Saad Khan (91) and Mohammad Huraira (85) provided resistance, but SNGPL’s Mir Hamza, with four wickets, spearheaded a come­back. SNGPL closed the day at 54 without loss in their second innings, extending their lead.