Aleem Khan calls for strong, stable govt after polls

LAHORE - President of Istahkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Abdul Aleem Khan, while addressing the election campaign in NA-117, has said that timely elections and a strong and stable Government are most important requirements for the future of the country. He added that by utilizing the country’s resources in the right direction we can solve the problems of the masses and after coming into power the dream of national development will be realized in letter and spirit. Abdul Aleem Khan received a grand welcome at Shahdara, traditional turbans were worn, and people gave floral gifts. Abdul Aleem Khan said that with reference to Shahdara and NA-117, priority will be given to those areas which were neglected in the past because the residents of these areas have as much right to basic necessities of life as others. He said that since the past 22 years he has been trying his level best to serve the grievances of the common man and especially of the poor people. He said that he was elected parliamentarian for the first time in 2003 and he never disconnected with the people. He said that 17 to 20 thousand families are benefiting from Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation on a monthly basis, dozens of dispensaries and hundreds of water filtration plants are serving the people without discrimination. He said that every citizen should contribute to doing good work and there is no condition attached to any voter for charitable work. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the people of Shahdara will also be supported as much as possible by him and his Foundation will provide all kinds of services in both the provincial constituencies PP-145 and PP-146 fall under NA-117. He said that it is possible to give free electricity up to 300 units and supply petrol at half price to motorcyclists to solve the current problems which are not difficult. Abdul Aleem Khan led the election campaign in NA-117 and reached Farrukhabad, where Samiullah Khan, the PML-N backed candidate from PP-145, gave a warm welcome to Abdul Aleem Khan. Addressing various receptions on the road, he met the people of the constituency. He stopped and responded to the slogans of the people, shook hands with the youth and participated in the election activities in different areas along with the candidate from PP- 145, Samiullah Khan.