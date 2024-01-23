Balochistan CS reviews arrangements for general election 2024

KHUZDAR - Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan dur­ing his visit to Kalat Division on Monday reviewed the ar­rangements for the upcoming general elections 2024 to en­sure free and fair conduct of elections. The CS was accom­panied by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Zahid Sal­eem, IG Police Abdul Khalique Shaikh, and Secretary Local Government Noor Ahmed Pirkani on his visit to the divi­sional headquarters Khuzdar. Addressing the high-level meeting, the CS said that the caretaker provincial govern­ment has completed all the preparations for the upcom­ing general elections in light of the instructions of the Elec­tion Commission. He reiter­ated that all measures would be taken to ensure free and fair elections. He said that the purpose of the visits to the divisional headquarters in connection with the elec­tions is to ensure the provi­sion of facilities, security and transport to the polling sta­tions and every possible ef­fort should be made to ensure peaceful, transparent conduct of the elections held in the divisions. He directed that to ensure the provision of the best security and availability of water, electricity and wash­rooms in the polling stations. The chief secretary said that the tribal elders should also be taken into confidence so that peaceful elections can be held. On the occasion, the authorities concerned gave a detailed briefing to the meet­ing about the preparations for the elections, including avail­ability and deployment of staff, basic facilities, availabil­ity and deployment of IT staff and equipment. The CS was informed that all facilities would be ensured at polling stations for the convenience of disabled persons. They said that the identification of sensitive and most sensitive polling stations, finalisation of security arrangements, in­stallation of CCTV cameras, transport arrangements for polling staff and equipment were prepared. The Deputy commissioners of all the dis­tricts of the Kalat division gave a detailed briefing re­garding the preparations for the general election.