Tuesday, January 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bandits loot freight train in Sindh’s Khairpur

Bandits loot freight train in Sindh’s Khairpur
Web Desk
12:46 PM | January 23, 2024
National

A group of armed bandits on Tuesday looted iron and other raw materials from a freight train in Sindh’s Khairpur district.

According to the sources in the railways department, the armed robbers entered the freight train which was at low speed and looted raw materials.

“The bandits attacked the freight train by noticing its low speed,” said officials, adding that the incident occurred on Tando Masti Railway track.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation and stared search for the arrest of culprits.

On January 14, In a successful joint operation of police and Rangers, nine abductees have been recovered from the Katcha area of Kashmore on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore Bashir Brohi said that all hostages were safely recovered after a week-long operation. He said that the kidnappers were moving the abductees from one place to another.

A joint team of police and Rangers cordoned off the area on a tip-off. After the exchange of heavy firing between the law enforcers and the kidnappers, the bandits escaped after leaving the abductees.

Trade activities resume at Torkham border

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1705984533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024