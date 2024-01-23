Bandits loot freight train in Sindh’s Khairpur

A group of armed bandits on Tuesday looted iron and other raw materials from a freight train in Sindh’s Khairpur district.

According to the sources in the railways department, the armed robbers entered the freight train which was at low speed and looted raw materials.

“The bandits attacked the freight train by noticing its low speed,” said officials, adding that the incident occurred on Tando Masti Railway track.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation and stared search for the arrest of culprits.

On January 14, In a successful joint operation of police and Rangers, nine abductees have been recovered from the Katcha area of Kashmore on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore Bashir Brohi said that all hostages were safely recovered after a week-long operation. He said that the kidnappers were moving the abductees from one place to another.

A joint team of police and Rangers cordoned off the area on a tip-off. After the exchange of heavy firing between the law enforcers and the kidnappers, the bandits escaped after leaving the abductees.