Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Bilawal says only one term needed to turn around Pakistan

PPP chairman vows free healthcare facilities for masses if voted to power

The Nation Monitoring
January 23, 2024
Sahiwal  -   With the election fever reaching its peak, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto- Zardari said Monday he did not need four but only one-time government to change the fate of the crisis-hit country.

The PPP chairman — an aspirant for the prime minister’s slot — took the veiled dig at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who is taking a fourth shot at power after being granted relief from the judiciary, during a power show in Sahiwal.

Addressing the public meeting, Bilawal said: “I do not want four but one chance. If you give me a chance, I will change the fate of the country and solve all the problems [being faced by the country].” Referring to the skyrocketing inflation, unemployment, and poverty, the PPP leader claimed that his party was the sole solution to all issues.

“Pakistan is going through a default time,” Bilawal said, adding that there was a “divi­sion” in the society.

The former foreign minis­ter warned that hostile forc­es could use the “division” to fulfil their nefarious designs. “I am contesting election to bury the politics of hatred and division.”

Recalling his moth­er and Pakistan’s first fe­male elected prime minis­ter Benazir Bhutto — who was assassinated in a sui­cide bomb blast-cum-gun attack in Rawalpindi on 27 December 2007 — Bil­awal said: “Today, Bibi Sha­heed’s philosophy is need­ed more than it has ever been in the past.”

Highlighting the services of former prime minister and president Zulfikar Ali Bhutto — who was hanged to death on April 4, 1979, in a mur­der case — Bilawal said he had decided that they would have to do what “Quaid-e-Awam” did.

If his party was given an­other chance to govern the country, the PPP stalwart vowed that they would give interest-free loans to wom­en, introduce the Bena­zir Kissan Card, subsidy to formers, the Youth Card, and free healthcare facilities for the masses.

