Bilawal says only one term needed to turn around Pakistan

Sahiwal - With the election fever reaching its peak, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto- Zardari said Monday he did not need four but only one-time government to change the fate of the crisis-hit country.

The PPP chairman — an aspirant for the prime minister’s slot — took the veiled dig at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who is taking a fourth shot at power after being granted relief from the judiciary, during a power show in Sahiwal.

Addressing the public meeting, Bilawal said: “I do not want four but one chance. If you give me a chance, I will change the fate of the country and solve all the problems [being faced by the country].” Referring to the skyrocketing inflation, unemployment, and poverty, the PPP leader claimed that his party was the sole solution to all issues.

“Pakistan is going through a default time,” Bilawal said, adding that there was a “divi­sion” in the society.

The former foreign minis­ter warned that hostile forc­es could use the “division” to fulfil their nefarious designs. “I am contesting election to bury the politics of hatred and division.”

Recalling his moth­er and Pakistan’s first fe­male elected prime minis­ter Benazir Bhutto — who was assassinated in a sui­cide bomb blast-cum-gun attack in Rawalpindi on 27 December 2007 — Bil­awal said: “Today, Bibi Sha­heed’s philosophy is need­ed more than it has ever been in the past.”

Highlighting the services of former prime minister and president Zulfikar Ali Bhutto — who was hanged to death on April 4, 1979, in a mur­der case — Bilawal said he had decided that they would have to do what “Quaid-e-Awam” did.

If his party was given an­other chance to govern the country, the PPP stalwart vowed that they would give interest-free loans to wom­en, introduce the Bena­zir Kissan Card, subsidy to formers, the Youth Card, and free healthcare facilities for the masses.