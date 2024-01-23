Broken Durand ties

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained strained since the latter came into power on 15th August 2021 af­ter the withdrawal of the US mili­tary. Since then, Pakistan has been facing a brutal spate of terrorism largely carried out by the outlawed Tehreek-I-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Islamabad says is using Af­ghan soil for the ruthless attacks.

On the other hand, the Afghan defence minister alleged that the Islamic State-Khorasan province (ISKP) is launching attacks in Af­ghanistan operating from Pakistan.

Such tactics, along with the re­patriation of Afghan refugees, have further deteriorated the al­ready strained relations of these two countries which can cause mounting regional tensions.

It must be noted that the Taliban government don’t take such vio­lent attacks seriously and, when told to conduct a thorough investi­gation against TTP, it takes unsat­isfactory steps into the matter.

Their negligence has reigned in the banned outfits to apply so­phisticated tactics, targeting secu­rity forces, paramilitary person­nel, and infrastructure projects in Pakistan. Similarly, as per the annual report of the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), Pakistan witnessed 789 terror attacks, and the majority of them were conducted by TTP.

Most recently, the TTP again car­ried out a brutal attack in Bajaur, killing six police officials. Nev­ertheless, such ongoing attacks can also have devastating effects on the citizens of both countries and can sow the seeds of hatred among them.

In this context, the governments of both sides of the Durand Line should collaborate with each other to eradicate the illicit dominance of TTP once and for all, and the Tal­iban government can play a focal role in clipping the wings of TTP. This is the major step that has the potential to normalize the ties and help the Taliban earn internation­al respect and recognition as well.

SHEHZAD AHMED BROHI,

Larkana.