Cabinet to address recomposition of Islamabad Master Plan Commission

ISLAMABAD - The dysfunctional Islamabad Master Plan Review Commission is likely to undergo recomposition, with an agenda item pre­sented before the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday. The much-needed revision of Is­lamabad’s master plan has been on hold since May 2022, as the federal govern­ment has yet to approve its recomposi­tion. A summary in this regard remained pending due to various reasons.

In a meeting held on Monday, the Prime Minister expressed concern over the de­lay in the recomposition of the Commis­sion. He directed the Capital Develop­ment Authority (CDA) to submit a fresh summary for the cabinet meeting sched­uled on Tuesday.

Sources within the CDA informed that a summary has been hastily prepared and forwarded to the federal government for approval. The proposed names for inclu­sion as private members are individuals with expertise in waste management, town planning, architecture, engineering, environment, and academia.

Regarding official members, the Mem­ber Planning CDA will act as the convener, while the Director General Planning and Director Master Plan CDA will be added as members. Additionally, the head of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, Member of the Islamabad Wild­life Management Board, head of the ur­ban planning department at the National University of Science and Technology, a representative of the Pakistan Associa­tion of Town Planners, and the Director General of the Rawalpindi Development Authority are also proposed as members.

The commission was initially formed in 2019 based on the directions of the Islam­abad High Court but became dysfunctional after the change of government in 2022. Established in 1960 under a well-docu­mented master plan, the federal capital has undergone constant changes without input from professional consultants. These alterations often favored power­ful circles without addressing the issues of common citizens and the well-being of Islamabad.

In 2018, the Islamabad High Court ordered the civic author­ity to form a commission with professional individuals to make recommendations for the review of the existing Master Plan. In response, the federal government constituted a com­mission in 2019, with the Chair­man CDA serving as its convener. However, instead of focusing on a comprehensive revision of the master plan, city managers sought approval for a ‘desired agenda’ from the federal govern­ment. Building regulations were revised to cover up illegal con­structions by a few housing soci­eties, and procedures for private housing schemes were also modified.