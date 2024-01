LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has intensified efforts to ensure the timely completion of the “Controlled Access Corridor Band Road Project”. The Chief Minister conducted a comprehensive inspection of the project, spanning 8 kilometres. Assessing various locations, he noted that 55 percent of Package 2 (Babu Sabu to Sagian) and 74 percent of Package One (Sagian to Niazi Chowk) have been successfully executed.