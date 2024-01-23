CM Naqvi vows to complete ongoing projects on time

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced an acceleration of the Safari Zoo’s upgrade, introducing sharks, new animals, and birds. During a comprehensive visit to the Safari Zoo here on Monday, the chief minister personally inspected ongoing upgrade work throughout the park. Inspecting the construction of the information center and designated areas for tigers, birds, and other animals, the CM directed the swift completion of the waterfall and associated tasks. He also examined the in-progress salt range and emphasized making the Safari Zoo Park entrance attractive and world-class. The chief minister revealed plans to launch a Night Safari at the park, ensuring international security standards. Addressing the media post-visit, Mohsin Naqvi expressed dedication to overcoming challenges through relentless day-and-night efforts. He stressed the importance of on-site visits for prompt decision-making, work acceleration, and worker motivation. “I kept visiting so that the project could be completed in 3 months instead of a year, otherwise I have no interest in making 10, 10 visits to each project”, he said. He clarified that his frequent visits aimed to expedite the project, transforming a yearlong timeline into just three months. Discussing project progress, Naqvi indicated that many projects are nearing completion, with some at 80 percent or 90 percent. He aimed to conclude most projects by the end of January to early February. Commemorating the government’s one-year mark, he attributed success to an exceptional team, emphasizing his dedication and wholehearted effort. Secretary Communication and Works and Secretary Forests briefed on project advancements during the visit. Secretary Livestock, Commissioner Lahore.