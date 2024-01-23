Commissioner seeks plan for Ramazan Package

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak has di­rected officers concerned to pre­pare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package to offer relief to the masses during the holy month. Presiding over a meet­ing to review the performance of price control magistrates here on Monday, the commissioner said that the provincial govern­ment has decided to officer max­imum relief to masses in the holy month of Ramzan through pro­viding best quality commodities on subsidized rates. He said that the deputy commissioners of the division have notified 37 critical Bazaars. He directed price con­trol magistrates to improve per­formance and ensure their pres­ence in the field for proper check and balance of commodities.

The commissioner was briefed in the meeting that 4686 inspec­tions have been made in a day by 136 price control magistrates of the region during which eight profiteers have been arrested while a fine of Rs 63500 has been imposed on the various other shopkeepers for selling com­modities on high rates.

WOMAN SUCCUMBED TO BURN INJURIES

A woman was killed after suf­fering from burn injuries, res­cuer said. Kaneez Bibi, 65, wife of Abdullah, resident of Mukhtar town encountered the mishap while fitting the gas cylinder at kitchen of her home.