Court summons officials over prolonged detention

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned the Superintendent of Adiala Jail and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi to appear in person before the court on Tuesday (today).

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for record- keepers from the DC Rawalpindi office and Adiala Jail due to their absence. In this matter, a single bench of IHC, comprising Justice Babar Sattar, conducted a hearing on Monday in the contempt of court case against Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon due to the prolonged detention of PTI leader Shehryar Khan Afridi under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance. The bench had already rejected his unconditional apology. Earlier, the court had ordered the Record Keeper of Adiala Jail Rawalpindi and the Record Keeper of the Deputy Commissioner’s office Rawalpindi to appear before the bench along with the relevant record. However, they did not appear before the court today.

Justice Sattar stated in his written order, “Let non-bailable warrants be issued for the production of both Record Keepers to appear before the court tomorrow. The warrants shall be executed through the concerned Station House Officer.”

“Let the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, as well as the Superintendent Jail Rawalpindi, also appear in person tomorrow and satisfy the court as to why penal proceedings should not be initiated against them for failure to comply with the order of this court dated 19.01.2024,” added the judge.

He also directed the relevant Record Keeper from the Police Station Margalla, Islamabad, to produce the original record of the letters, including the Request dated 16.05.2023 issued by the Station House Officer, Police Station Margalla, Islamabad, Letter No.210/I Reader dated 16.05.2023 issued by Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Saddar Zone, Islamabad, Letter No.1471/C dated 16.05.2023 issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Islamabad, Letter No. Nil dated 08.08.2023 issued by the Station House Officer, Police Station Margalla, Islamabad, Letter No. 3563-R DPO/C dated 08.08.2023 issued by Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Saddar Zone, Islamabad, and Letter No.2378/C dated 08.08.2023 issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Islamabad.

The IHC bench further directed the Station House Officer, Police Station Margalla, Islamabad, to ensure that the Record Keeper appears before the court tomorrow. It added, “The court will begin recording the evidence presented by the learned Prosecutor tomorrow and will continue.”

During the hearing, Advocate Shah Khawar, representing SP Jameel Zafar, requested to postpone the case hearing until the second week of February. However, Justice Sattar insisted on hearing the case on a daily basis, stating, “The court will hear the case this week. It is a matter of documents; prepare for the case, and it will be concluded this week.”