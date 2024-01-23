Tuesday, January 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Crackdown against illegal commercialisation of properties in full swing

Agencies
January 23, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -  A crackdown against illegal com­mercialization of properties in residential colonies under the control of Faisalabad Develop­ment Authority is in full swing in the city. In this regard, the en­forcement team of the Faisalabad Development Authority sealed construction of shops on 15 resi­dential plots in Allama Iqbal Col­ony which was ongoing without seeking approval of the author­ity here on Monday. According to official sources, the sealed plots included 3, 13, 17, 19, 25, 26, 27, 28, 443, 446, 448,in G-block while plot No 115, 137, 245 and 266 in N-block.

The teams instructed the own­ers to fulfill all legal require­ments before construction oth­erwise their illegal constructions will be demolished, they added.

21 HELD, 7KG HASHISH SEIZED

The district police arrested 21 drug peddlers and seized 7 kilo­gramme hashish and 292 liters of wine from their possession during the last 24 hours. According to po­lice, the arrested accused included Kashif, Asif, Shafaqat, Adnan, Jamil, Mahboob, Nadeem, Imran, Khalid Mahmood, Ghulam, Safdar, Asif, Abbas, Amin, Naeem Alias Naeemi, Zeeshan, Sunail Maseih, Ferhan, Shahroz, Sarfraz, Shahzad.

72 undocumented Afghan families repatriate

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024