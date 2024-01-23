Crackdown against illegal commercialisation of properties in full swing

FAISALABAD - A crackdown against illegal commercialization of properties in residential colonies under the control of Faisalabad Development Authority is in full swing in the city. In this regard, the enforcement team of the Faisalabad Development Authority sealed construction of shops on 15 residential plots in Allama Iqbal Colony which was ongoing without seeking approval of the authority here on Monday. According to official sources, the sealed plots included 3, 13, 17, 19, 25, 26, 27, 28, 443, 446, 448,in G-block while plot No 115, 137, 245 and 266 in N-block.
The teams instructed the owners to fulfill all legal requirements before construction otherwise their illegal constructions will be demolished, they added.
21 HELD, 7KG HASHISH SEIZED
The district police arrested 21 drug peddlers and seized 7 kilogramme hashish and 292 liters of wine from their possession during the last 24 hours. According to police, the arrested accused included Kashif, Asif, Shafaqat, Adnan, Jamil, Mahboob, Nadeem, Imran, Khalid Mahmood, Ghulam, Safdar, Asif, Abbas, Amin, Naeem Alias Naeemi, Zeeshan, Sunail Maseih, Ferhan, Shahroz, Sarfraz, Shahzad.