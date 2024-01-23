Crackdown against illegal commercialisation of properties in full swing

FAISALABAD - A crackdown against illegal com­mercialization of properties in residential colonies under the control of Faisalabad Develop­ment Authority is in full swing in the city. In this regard, the en­forcement team of the Faisalabad Development Authority sealed construction of shops on 15 resi­dential plots in Allama Iqbal Col­ony which was ongoing without seeking approval of the author­ity here on Monday. According to official sources, the sealed plots included 3, 13, 17, 19, 25, 26, 27, 28, 443, 446, 448,in G-block while plot No 115, 137, 245 and 266 in N-block.

The teams instructed the own­ers to fulfill all legal require­ments before construction oth­erwise their illegal constructions will be demolished, they added.

21 HELD, 7KG HASHISH SEIZED

The district police arrested 21 drug peddlers and seized 7 kilo­gramme hashish and 292 liters of wine from their possession during the last 24 hours. According to po­lice, the arrested accused included Kashif, Asif, Shafaqat, Adnan, Jamil, Mahboob, Nadeem, Imran, Khalid Mahmood, Ghulam, Safdar, Asif, Abbas, Amin, Naeem Alias Naeemi, Zeeshan, Sunail Maseih, Ferhan, Shahroz, Sarfraz, Shahzad.