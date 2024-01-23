Tuesday, January 23, 2024
DCs told to act against polling staff absent from duties

Our Staff Reporter
January 23, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday issued instructions to all deputy commissioners to take action against the polling staff who are absent during training. He issued these instructions during a meeting to review the arrangements for the conduct of general elections, at the Civil Secretariat. Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwer Chohan, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the secretaries of home, local government departments, officers of Provincial Election Commission and officials concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs participated through video link. The Chief Secretary directed that the attendance of the staff during the training be ensured and strict action be taken against absent officials. He mentioned that holding free, fair and transparent elections is an important national responsibility. He said that the requisite funds have been provided, therefore no shortcoming in polls arrangements would be acceptable. He said that transport and security plans were a very important part of election arrangements, adding that the two components should be given special attention. He said that deputy commissioners should review the preparations for the elections on a daily basis. Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan said that all district returning officers should supervise the process of preparation of polling bags and ensure the provision of all basic facilities at the polling stations. He said that the control rooms should be made more functional for addressing the complaints. He stressed that equal opportunities must be provided to all stakeholders in the election process without discrimination. He said that strict action should be taken against those who violate the election code of conduct. The provincial election commissioner also issued instructions regarding the delivery of election materials and ballot papers. Local Government Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi briefed the meeting that under Section 144, firing, and display of weapons would be banned from February 1 to 12. He said that the arrangements for installing CCTV cameras at the highly sensitive polling stations have been completed. Army, Rangers and police personnel would carry out a flag march on February 5 and 7, he concluded.

Our Staff Reporter

