Tuesday, January 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Economic progress linked to political stability, says Sherpao

QWP chief says skyrocketing inflation has made life for poor miserable

Our Staff Reporter
January 23, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday said that the country is facing three major challenges, including political instability, poor law and order and skyrocketing inflation.

Addressing a public meeting in Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda district, he said that the next elected government would have to take solid steps to revive the economy and provide relief to the people in the backbreaking inflation. He said that the next government would also have to work to ensure political stability, which is required for a stable economy.

Sherpao said that economic stability is linked to political stability. “The government would have to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to the people,” he said, adding that the skyrocketing inflation had made life miserable for the poor. 

The QWP chief said that at present, the government is compelled to follow the diktats of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said that the people would lose hope and would become disillusioned with the political system if they are not provided relief.

Court summons officials over prolonged detention

Shedding light on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa problems, he said that the province generates surplus electricity and gas, but even then its residents are facing the shortage of the two commodities.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was rich in natural resources, but there is a dire need to take advantage of them for the benefit of the people. He said the people should exercise their right to vote with great care and think about the country and their future. 

“The people should keep in mind the track record of the candidates before voting for them,” he said, adding that his party would win the next general election on the basis of its performance. He said that the QWP does not believe in raising hollow slogans as it has always served the people with devotion.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024