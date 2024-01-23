Economic progress linked to political stability, says Sherpao

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday said that the country is facing three major challenges, including political instability, poor law and order and skyrocketing inflation.

Addressing a public meeting in Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda district, he said that the next elected government would have to take solid steps to revive the economy and provide relief to the people in the backbreaking inflation. He said that the next government would also have to work to ensure political stability, which is required for a stable economy.

Sherpao said that economic stability is linked to political stability. “The government would have to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to the people,” he said, adding that the skyrocketing inflation had made life miserable for the poor.

The QWP chief said that at present, the government is compelled to follow the diktats of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said that the people would lose hope and would become disillusioned with the political system if they are not provided relief.

Shedding light on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa problems, he said that the province generates surplus electricity and gas, but even then its residents are facing the shortage of the two commodities.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was rich in natural resources, but there is a dire need to take advantage of them for the benefit of the people. He said the people should exercise their right to vote with great care and think about the country and their future.

“The people should keep in mind the track record of the candidates before voting for them,” he said, adding that his party would win the next general election on the basis of its performance. He said that the QWP does not believe in raising hollow slogans as it has always served the people with devotion.