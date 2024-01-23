ECP overturns RO’s decision to postpone NA-83, NA-85 polls

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) yes­terday overturned its own verdict about the postpone­ment of elections in two of Sargodha’s National Assem­bly constituencies. The elec­toral watchdog earlier had en­dorsed the returning officer’s decision to postpone elections in two of Sargodha’s National Assembly constituencies. The commission, revisiting its de­cision, cancelled the RO’s no­tification of postponing elec­tions in the NA-83 and NA-85 constituencies. The develop­ment, however, came after the ECP took notice of an ap­peal filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lead­er Mohsin Shahnawaz Ran­jha against the RO’s decision, stating that the independent candidate died on January 2 and his funeral prayer was offered on January. The CEC said that the general elec­tions in both constituencies will be held on February 8 and that the election process should continue. A statement released by the electoral au­thority said that the indepen­dent candidate died on Janu­ary 15, so the election in both constituencies has been post­poned, the new date of the polls will be announced later. The ECP had also issued no­tices to the DRO, RO, Imam of the mosque, watchman and patwari (village accountant) at the request of the PML-N leader. Meanwhile, the ECP said that it is making allout efforts to ensure the partici­pation of deprived segments of society including women in next polls. The commission ensured reliable elections in­cluding the election laws re­garding the minorities and marginalized classes of the society and the measures for them. The gender desks are being established in the Elec­tion Commission Secretariat in Islamabad and the office of Provincial Election Commis­sioner KP.