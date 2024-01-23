ECP overturns RO’s decision to postpone NA-83, NA-85 polls

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday overturned its own verdict about the postponement of elections in two of Sargodha’s National Assembly constituencies. The electoral watchdog earlier had endorsed the returning officer’s decision to postpone elections in two of Sargodha’s National Assembly constituencies. The commission, revisiting its decision, cancelled the RO’s notification of postponing elections in the NA-83 and NA-85 constituencies. The development, however, came after the ECP took notice of an appeal filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha against the RO’s decision, stating that the independent candidate died on January 2 and his funeral prayer was offered on January. The CEC said that the general elections in both constituencies will be held on February 8 and that the election process should continue. A statement released by the electoral authority said that the independent candidate died on January 15, so the election in both constituencies has been postponed, the new date of the polls will be announced later. The ECP had also issued notices to the DRO, RO, Imam of the mosque, watchman and patwari (village accountant) at the request of the PML-N leader. Meanwhile, the ECP said that it is making allout efforts to ensure the participation of deprived segments of society including women in next polls. The commission ensured reliable elections including the election laws regarding the minorities and marginalized classes of the society and the measures for them. The gender desks are being established in the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad and the office of Provincial Election Commissioner KP.