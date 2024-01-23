Elected representatives neglected Chitral in past: Talha

Chitral - Due to the negligence of the former rulers and elected representatives, the people of Chitral are still forced to live a stone age life. People here are deprived of their basic rights. If given a chance, I will change the map of Chitral.

These views were expressed by Senator Talha Mehmood, candidate for the National Assembly seat NA 1 Chitral on the ticket of Jamiat Ulama- e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). He visited different areas of Tahsil Torkho and addressed public gatherings. The people of Veerkop, Shahgram and other areas gave him a warm welcome.

The JUI workers welcomed him outside the city and brought him in a convoy to the public meeting place. Addressing the public gathering, Senator Talha Mehmood, said that when I travelled to upper Chitral, it seemed that the people here are still forced to live in the stone age. He said that there is no electricity, no potable clean drinking water and no good roads.

He said that Chitral is a tourist area but unfortunately due to the negligence of the elected representatives from here in the past, the rulers have ignored it.

He said, “If given an opportunity to serve the people after winning NA 1 Chitral elections on February 8, I intend to open two hundred handicraft centres for the women here, besides building roads, bridges and footpaths here.”

Amir JUI-F upper Chitral Maulvi Sher Karim Shah and other leaders also expressed their views on the occasion and criticised the elected representatives in the past for doing nothing for the welfare of the masses. While addressing rally Shahgram, Senator Talha Mehmood said that if helping the poor, giving sewing machines to widows, giving free treatment to patients, giving free education to orphans, etc is a crime then he will continue to commit this crime and no one can stop him from doing so.