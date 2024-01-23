Election commissioner takes notice of absent polling staff during training

KARACHI - The Provincial Election Commis­sioner of Sindh Sharifullah on Monday expressed his concern over the lack of interest and ab­senteeism of the polling staff during the training for upcoming general elections. While taking notice, he issued strict instruc­tions to the district returning offi­cers and returning officers across Sindh to take strict legal action against the absent staff and asked them to ensure attendance of the staff in the training. Sharifullah said that any type of negligence would not be tolerated in the pro­cess of free, fair and peaceful con­duct of the elections.